We’re about two weeks away from MLB’s August 1st trade deadline. Even with how much the Yankees have struggled, they’re still in the thick of things with a 50-44 record. So, you know general manager Brian Cashman will be trying to supplement his roster.

The offense obviously needs help. New York has been connected to the likes of Juan Soto, Shohei Ohtani, and Cody Bellinger for offensive upgrades. But what other priorities do they have? MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand listed three more in a Monday morning tweet:

It has been well documented that the Yankees are seeking corner outfield help by the Trade Deadline, but according to sources, New York is also seeking to upgrade its catching, starting rotation and back end of the bullpen in the next two weeks. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 17, 2023

That’s… a lot of priorities to have for one trade deadline. New York almost assuredly won’t be able to improve all these areas in the way they’d like. But, one would have to imagine the two highest priorities would be the offense and the pitching staff. You know what they say — you can never have enough pitching (the Mets know something about that). And that’s especially the case for teams in contention.

The Yankees’ bullpen has an MLB-best 3.25 ERA heading into Monday’s games. But, if they find a way to supplement the starting rotation, maybe some of that surplus can help the ‘pen, as well. Our own Josh Benjamin listed Cubs hurler Kyle Hendricks as a potential hurler who can help the Bombers.

While it feels like the trade deadline is right around the corner, it’s not at the same time. Two weeks is an eternity for teams to figure out if they’re buying or selling, and for markets to develop for players in demand. We’ll see how many items Cashman checks off on his wishlist soon enough.

Either way, Yankees fans are hoping something significant is done to get this club back on a championship track.

