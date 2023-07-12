The Mets entered 2023 with the highest of hopes (and expectations) after a 101-win season. But before Opening Day even started, New York lost closer Edwin Diaz to a freak injury during the World Baseball Classic.

A lot of things have gone wrong for the Mets this year. But if we had to point our finger toward one event that could’ve possibly changed everything, it’s losing Diaz. The All-Star reliever has been on the comeback trail since getting surgery in March. He’s continued to maintain hope that he can pitch again before the regular season is complete.

Newsday’s David Lennon caught up with his brother, Reds closer Alexis Diaz, in Seattle at the All-Star Game. He asked him how Edwin is doing, to which the right-hander said this:

He’s been going out and throwing 125 to 150 feet every day. He’s been recovering pretty fast. He’s a true athlete and really can recover quickly, so I hope to see him out there really soon.

This is obviously great news. When the injury first happened, everyone associated with the Mets said his season was done (despite there being a slight possibility of him returning). But, of course, the thought now is… well, what the heck is he working so hard to get back on the field for? The Mets stink!

The first half didn’t go well at all. New York also went into the All-Star break with two straight losses to the San Diego Padres. However, they did show some life with six straight wins right before that. The next couple of weeks will determine whether the front office will continue to buy or sell.

Regardless of how things go for the Mets, it’s important for Diaz to try and get back on the mound. He’s a professional athlete, after all. The man is competitive and set a goal of getting back before the regular season is done back in March. As long as he’s deemed fully healthy in every which way, why not let him come back to pitch? Even if it’s just for one inning, that’s the kind of momentum any rehabbing player wants heading into the offseason.

If he does come back before Game 162 is in the books, hopefully, he’ll rock his own version of these cleats that Alexis wore in Seattle:

Reds closer Alexis Díaz’s All-Star game cleats contain a tribute his brother, @SugarDiaz39. 🔥 (Via: @stadiumck) pic.twitter.com/7LeN95tjNN — Metsmerized Online (@Metsmerized) July 12, 2023

