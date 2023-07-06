Without Aaron Judge in the lineup, the Yankees spent the majority of June struggling to score runs consistently. It’s not that they don’t have players who can’t produce, though — they just went ice cold. But when those other high-priced players do get hot, the ball goes a long way. That’s evidenced by the longest Yankees home runs of 2023.
The below list is filled with usual suspects. Judge has found his way on there more than once. While Giancarlo Stanton is only on it once at the moment, he made the most of his opportunity by being at the top. And even though his hitting a homer has typically meant a loss at the end of the day, Josh Donaldson has also made his presence felt.
That leaves room for some other guys. One you’re probably not surprised to see, and a couple you wouldn’t have expected prior to Opening Day.
Longest Yankees Home Runs of 2023 (So Far)
Giancarlo Stanton: 485 Feet
Date: April 2nd
GIANCARLO STANTON 485 FOOT MOONSHOT pic.twitter.com/BaOKPbHfvO
— Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 2, 2023
Josh Donaldson: 472 Feet
Date: June 29th
Josh Donaldson 472 feet!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/tzNtyWPDjA
— Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 29, 2023
Aaron Judge: 462 Feet
Date: May 15th
Another multi-homer game for Aaron Judge! pic.twitter.com/ZHYlWUfBEd
— Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 16, 2023
Josh Donaldson: 448 Feet
Date: June 9th
JD Drive 💪 pic.twitter.com/u4LfwFKE6B
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 10, 2023
Aaron Judge: 448 Feet
Date: May 16th
JUDGE 448 DEAD CENTER FOR THE LEAD! pic.twitter.com/SR6YA1W1wQ
— Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 17, 2023
Jake Bauers: 446 Feet
Date: July 1st
446 FOOT BOMB JAKE BAUERS LOL pic.twitter.com/6Ern2uxGVF
— Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 1, 2023
Josh Donaldson: 446 Feet
Date: June 2nd
BRINGER OF RAIN BOMB! 27 OUTS!!! pic.twitter.com/9nDi1EK7uP
— Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 3, 2023
Gleyber Torres: 443 Feet
Date: April 27th
Flexes in Texas 💪 pic.twitter.com/joRPm9jTf6
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 28, 2023
Aaron Judge: 439 Feet
Date: May 13th
Captain Crush. #AllRise pic.twitter.com/1ZVGhyMjlg
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 13, 2023
Franchy Cordero: 439 Feet
Date: April 12th
The Tour de Franch. pic.twitter.com/4nStTVAsiE
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 12, 2023
As more blasts are launched, we’ll update this list so follow along with us throughout the rest of the year.
You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.