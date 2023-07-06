Without Aaron Judge in the lineup, the Yankees spent the majority of June struggling to score runs consistently. It’s not that they don’t have players who can’t produce, though — they just went ice cold. But when those other high-priced players do get hot, the ball goes a long way. That’s evidenced by the longest Yankees home runs of 2023.

The below list is filled with usual suspects. Judge has found his way on there more than once. While Giancarlo Stanton is only on it once at the moment, he made the most of his opportunity by being at the top. And even though his hitting a homer has typically meant a loss at the end of the day, Josh Donaldson has also made his presence felt.

That leaves room for some other guys. One you’re probably not surprised to see, and a couple you wouldn’t have expected prior to Opening Day.

Longest Yankees Home Runs of 2023 (So Far)

Giancarlo Stanton: 485 Feet

Date: April 2nd

GIANCARLO STANTON 485 FOOT MOONSHOT pic.twitter.com/BaOKPbHfvO — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 2, 2023

Josh Donaldson: 472 Feet

Date: June 29th

Aaron Judge: 462 Feet

Date: May 15th

Another multi-homer game for Aaron Judge! pic.twitter.com/ZHYlWUfBEd — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 16, 2023

Josh Donaldson: 448 Feet

Date: June 9th

JD Drive 💪 pic.twitter.com/u4LfwFKE6B — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 10, 2023

Aaron Judge: 448 Feet

Date: May 16th

JUDGE 448 DEAD CENTER FOR THE LEAD! pic.twitter.com/SR6YA1W1wQ — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 17, 2023

Jake Bauers: 446 Feet

Date: July 1st

446 FOOT BOMB JAKE BAUERS LOL pic.twitter.com/6Ern2uxGVF — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 1, 2023

Josh Donaldson: 446 Feet

Date: June 2nd

BRINGER OF RAIN BOMB! 27 OUTS!!! pic.twitter.com/9nDi1EK7uP — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 3, 2023

Gleyber Torres: 443 Feet

Date: April 27th

Flexes in Texas 💪 pic.twitter.com/joRPm9jTf6 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 28, 2023

Aaron Judge: 439 Feet

Date: May 13th

Franchy Cordero: 439 Feet

Date: April 12th

The Tour de Franch. pic.twitter.com/4nStTVAsiE — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 12, 2023

As more blasts are launched, we’ll update this list so follow along with us throughout the rest of the year.

