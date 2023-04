Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton got his second home run of the season with a tape measure shot to center field.

Facing Giants righty Ross Stripling, Stanton’s home run cleared the batter’s eye. Statcast measured it 485 feet and 117.8 mph off the bat. The blast scored Anthony Rizzo and gave New York a 3-0 lead. Aaron Judge also had a solo shot earlier in the inning.

https://twitter.com/Yankees/status/1642594320812240897

The Yankees lead the Giants 4-0 in the fourth inning.