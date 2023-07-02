Whenever a baseball fan stops play by making their way onto the field, it’s usually an opportunity for ballpark security to do their best Terry Tate impression. So when a fan found himself on the Citi Field warning track during ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball telecast of Mets-Giants, it was easy to think he was about to get lit up.

However, it looked like a painful accident. He also wanted no part of security, immediately putting his hands in the air to surrender. Fans who get on the field usually find themselves with a one-way ticket out of the stadium. But this dude lived to tell about it and see the rest of the game. It also didn’t seem like he was seriously hurt. So, we can call that a win.

ESPN actually put the cameras on this guy for a prolonged period of time. That’s unusual because broadcasts try to not give them the attention they want. But clearly, this dude just wanted to make sure his face was OK before going back to his seat:

A fan just fell on the field… pic.twitter.com/noVNG6Tt2S — GENY Mets Report (@genymets) July 3, 2023

He was really committed to showing he wanted no part of what just happened, holding his hands in the air even after exiting the field. As Eduardo Perez, Karl Ravech, and David Cone noted, that drop from the stands to the field is no joke. While this Mets fan emerged with a bandage on his nose, it looks like the worst-case scenario has been avoided.

Good to see “Face Plant Mets Fan” back in the stands and not be prosecuted for being on the field earlier. #MetsTwitter pic.twitter.com/y2NKYWK009 — Manny S. (@MMS0272) July 3, 2023

That’s gonna be one heckuva story at the water cooler whenever he heads back to work after the July 4th holiday.

