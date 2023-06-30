The Yankees leave the Bay area and make a three-game pit stop in St. Louis to face the Cardinals before heading home to the Bronx. Here’s what the probable pitching matchups look like at the moment.

Friday at 8:15 p.m. ET: Luis Severino vs. Matthew Liberatore

Luis Severino put together his first scoreless outing of 2023 in his last start. He blanked the Rangers for six innings while allowing five hits and two walks with four strikeouts. It was the first time he allowed fewer than three earned runs in a start since May 27th. This will be Sevy’s first career start against the Cardinals.

Matthew Liberatore has had a rough go of it so far this season, posting a 5.60 ERA through 27.1 innings. He’s completed more than five innings just once in his last five starts. Despite not allowing an earned run in his last appearance, four unearned runs crossed the plate while he was on the mound for 2.1 innings. This will be his first career start against the Yankees.

Saturday at 2:15 p.m. ET: Gerrit Cole vs. Jack Flaherty

Gerrit Cole tossed just 4.2 innings in his last start against the Rangers. It was the first time all year (17 starts) he didn’t complete at least five innings. This was also the first time he completed fewer than six since May 23rd. Cole has a 2.96 lifetime ERA in 91.1 innings against St. Louis, but he hasn’t faced them since 2019.

Just when it looked like Jack Flaherty was turning a corner, he got hit by the struggle bus again. Across six starts from May 9th to June 7th, he posted a 2.06 ERA in 35 innings. But in Flaherty’s last two starts (10.1 innings), the hurler has allowed 12 runs on 20 hits, four walks, and eight strikeouts. This will be his first time facing the Yankees.

Sunday at 2:15 p.m. ET: TBD vs. Jordan Montgomery

The Yankees haven’t made an official announcement as to who will start this game. Once they do, we’ll update it here.

New York will face old friend Jordan Montgomery in the finale. After allowing six runs to the Cubs on May 10th, the southpaw has gotten on a nice roll for St. Louis. He’s posted a 2.93 ERA with 44 strikeouts in 46 innings of work during that time. This will be his second start against his former club. The first came last year, which included five shutout innings, two hits, one walk, and one strikeout.

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.