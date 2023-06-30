Before heading out west to face the Diamondbacks, the Mets will finish off their current homestand with three games against the Giants. Here’s what the probable pitching matchups look like at the moment.

Friday at 7:10 p.m. ET: Carlos Carrasco vs. Alex Cobb

Carlos Carrasco is once again looking to bounce back from a start that wasn’t ideal his last time on the mound. He allowed only two runs to the Phillies but lasted just four innings. That was the third straight time he failed to complete at least five frames. Cookie has a 2.86 lifetime ERA against the Giants in five starts. His last appearance came in 2022 when he allowed two runs on four hits, no walks, and seven strikeouts in 7.2 innings.

Alex Cobb has fully recovered from his Orioles days and is in the midst of his second straight solid season for the Giants. He’s 5-2 with a 3.09 ERA, a 1.37 WHIP, and 76 strikeouts in 78.2 innings. The righty didn’t face the Mets in April but has struggled against the Mets in his career. In 2022, New York scored 10 runs (nine earned) on 16 hits in 10.1 innings against Cobb.

Saturday at 4:10 p.m. ET: Justin Verlander vs. Anthony DeSclafani

Justin Verlander has been firmly on a one-good-start-one-bad-start pattern recently. He just put up a scoreless outing in his last start, so let’s hope this pattern stops Saturday at Citi Field. JV was on the Injured List when the Mets were in San Francisco during the middle of April. This will be just his third career start vs. the Giants. The other two came in 2008 and 2018.

After allowing five runs on seven hits in three innings against the Cardinals on June 14th, Anthony DeSclafani has gotten back on track a bit in his last two starts. He’s allowed five runs over his last 11 frames, which has included 13 hits, one walk, and nine strikeouts. The Mets roughed him up on April 21st by scoring four runs on seven hits and two walks in five innings.

Sunday at 7:00 p.m. ET: David Peterson vs. TBD

David Peterson returned to the big leagues against the Brewers and actually looked great. After getting out of a first-inning jam, he went six scoreless while allowing five hits and three walks on five strikeouts. That earned him this Sunday start under the bright lights of Sunday Night Baseball. The Giants tagged Peterson for seven runs on seven hits and one walk in five innings back on April 22nd.

San Francisco hasn’t announced a starter for the series finale yet. Once they do, we’ll update it here.

