The Yankees earned at least a series split against the Rays in Friday’s gritty 2-0 win, and manager Aaron Boone felt like treating himself. The game clocked in at less than two-and-a-half hours, just after 9:30 p.m. local time, and Boone clearly had steak on the mind.

“I could almost make it to Bern’s.” – Aaron Boone, on the #Yankees’ two-hour, 23-minute win @bernssteakhouse — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) May 28, 2022

Talk about expensive taste, right? Bern’s, according to its Twitter, is “a Tampa legend, 66 years in the making,” and James Beard gave the restaurant its “Outstanding Wine Award” in 2016.

Lucky for Boone, whomever runs Bern’s Twitter clearly doesn’t mind the Yankees just took two from the Rays.

The bigger question, what does Aaron Boone order on a steak night? Looking at Bern’s menu, he’s got options aplenty. If he’s feeling extra fancy, as he should with a 6.5-game lead in the division, maybe oysters are in order. For a subtler evening, maybe the crab cake or a simple shrimp cocktail.

But what is Aaron Boone’s steak cut of choice? Does he like the richness of the filet mignon or a classic strip? Or does he throw everyone a curveball and roll with a Delmonico? Maybe the man goes full Ron Swanson and gets a porterhouse, and nobody would blame him if he did.

Here’s the million-dollar question: do known wine aficionados Gerrit Cole and Jameson Taillon join Boone at what sounds like an epic table for three? Taillon just tossed eight scoreless innings so if there’s anyone who deserves a great steak, it’s him.

Not to mention, every steak entree at Bern’s comes with french onion soup, a house salad with choice of dressing, a baked potato with the works, onion rings, and Bern’s “Vegetable of the Evening.”

Aaron Boone deserves this with how his team has performed, so hopefully he made it to Bern’s before 11.

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I need to catch a flight to Tampa and see about a steak.