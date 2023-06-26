It’s been a whirlwind of a few days for former Yankees shortstop, Derek Jeter. He’s fresh off making his broadcasting debut with FOX for MLB’s London Series over the weekend. The Hall of Famer has another reason to celebrate on Monday, though, as it’s his 49th birthday.

What do you get for a man that’s accomplished virtually everything he’s wanted in his life? You don’t get him anything — you just celebrate all the gifts he gave Yankee fans during his 20-year MLB career. We decided to do that on our Twitter and Instagram pages. The moments we put the spotlight on are as follows:

His first career home run

That infamous 1996 ALCS home run at Yankee Stadium

The patented Derek Jeter jump throw

“The Flip” in Oakland

His leadoff home run to start Game 4 of the 2000 World Series

“The Dive” against the Red Sox

When he became Mr. November

Jeter’s first and only career grand slam

When he passed Lou Gehrig on the Yankees’ all-time hits list

His 5-for-5 day, which included his 3,000th career hit

The storybook ending to his final home game at Yankee Stadium

