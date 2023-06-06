The Yankees and Chicago White Sox both benefited from a day off on Monday. Now, they’re rested and ready for a three-game set at Yankee Stadium. While there’s a “focus” on Aaron Hicks’ Bronx homecoming next month, Andrew Benintendi will be facing the Bombers for the first time since signing with Chicago this past offseason.

Oh, yea — and let’s not forget the laughable reasoning he provided for deciding against re-signing with the Yankees.

Here’s a quick glance at where both teams stand, as well as what the probable pitching matchups look like at the moment.

How the Yankees and White Sox are doing

After losing three straight games at home against the Orioles and Padres right before Memorial Day, the Yankees have gotten back on track. They’ve won six of their last eight and just finished off a 4-2 road trip that included stops at Seattle and Los Angeles. New York is still in third place in the AL East, but they own a 36-25 record.

The White Sox have struggled overall this year, but they’ll be putting a three-game winning streak on the line. Entering Tuesday’s action, they’re 26-35 and 10 games behind the first-place Minnesota Twins in the AL Central.

We know the Yankees have a winning regular-season record against the White Sox when it comes to their all-time matchups. With that record at 1,079-830, it’s not in danger of changing any time soon (and probably ever). New York went 4-3 against Chicago in seven head-to-head matchups in 2022.

Who’s hot and who’s not at the plate

Among Yankee hitters with at least 10 plate appearances in the past two weeks, three have a wRC+ greater than 100: Jake Bauers (238), Aaron Judge (218), and Willie Calhoun (111). On the other end of the spectrum, four hitters have a wRC+ below 50: Jose Trevino (-8), Anthony Volpe (-1), Oswaldo Cabrera (29), and DJ LeMahieu (36).

As for the White Sox, four dudes have a wRC+ over 100 during the past two weeks: Andrew Vaughn (155), Eloy Jimenez (121), Tim Anderson (112), and Romy Gonzalez (112). There are five Chicago hitters with a wRC+ below 50 during that same period: Seby Zavala (-72, yikes), Yoan Moncada (14), Yasmani Grandal (25), Gavin Sheets (35), and Luis Robert (39).

Probable pitching matchups

Here’s what the probable pitching matchups look like right now:

Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. ET: Clarke Schmidt vs. Lucas Giolito

Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. ET: TBD vs. Lance Lynn

Thursday at 7:05 p.m. ET: Luis Severino vs. Mike Clevinger

Once we know who is officially slated to start on Wednesday, we’ll update it here. According to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch, it could be Jhony Brito on extra rest or Randy Vasquez on normal rest, both of which are currently at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

