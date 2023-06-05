The Yankees haven’t won — or even appeared in — a World Series since 2009. Despite their recent struggles at making a deep and successful postseason run, the iconic “NY” logo is synonymous with winning.

That’s what happens when you’ve appeared in the Fall Classic 40 (!) times, leading to them achieving October glory on 27 different occasions. The Bombers are the most successful sports team in pro sports history. After all, there’s a reason why people say certain teams are the “Yankees of football” or the “Yankees of basketball”.

New York has built a reputation for winning. They’ve done it a lot and they’ve done it frequently. Even with their lack of postseason success over the past 14 years, the Yankees haven’t finished a regular season with a losing record in more than three decades.

Manager Aaron Boone‘s club concluded a matchup in Los Angeles against the Dodgers over the weekend. They took Sunday’s rubber match to win the series. Every win matters, but this is still just a regular-season win at the beginning of June. However, the victory carries a little extra historical significance:

Tonight's win gives the Yankees a 10-9 all-time regular season record against the Dodgers The Yankees now have a winning record in the regular season against all of the other 29 MLB franchises (via @CharlieRGa) pic.twitter.com/fp5HfV0gWu — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 5, 2023

That’s wild, right? It’s also the kind of stat that seems perfect for the Yankees based on all the things I’ve mentioned above. But since we know what their all-time regular-season record is against the Dodgers, what about the rest of the league? That’s where the power of Reddit comes in handy:

If you’re wondering when this accomplishment by the Yankees will get tested next, it’ll be at the end of the month. New York will travel to St. Louis to play the Cardinals from June 30th to July 2nd before preparing for Aaron Hicks’ Yankee Stadium homecoming. They’re currently 9-6 all-time against that franchise.

Other than that, there is only one other time when the Yankees could lose their winning record against an opposing team in 2023. That would be from July 14-16 at Coors Field against the Rockies (12-10 all-time). So, all New York has to do is win one of those three games to keep this distinction intact until 2024. That seems doable.

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.