After starting their homestand 1-3 — which included three straight losses — the Yankees got back on track. They ended up taking two of three from the San Diego Padres before starting a West Coast road trip. The first stop? In Seattle against Julio Rodriguez and the Mariners.

Here’s what the probable pitcher matchups look like at the moment.

Yankees-Mariners probable pitching matchups

Monday at 9:40 p.m. ET: Domingo German vs. Bryce Miller

Domingo German returns from his 10-game foreign substance usage suspension to kick off this series for the Bombers. The right-hander was rolling against the Toronto Blue Jays on May 16th before getting tossed, too. He struck out two hitters while being perfect in three innings. German is 3-0 with a career 3.60 ERA against the Mariners in three starts (15 innings).

Meanwhile, Bryce Miller has quietly been excellent for Seattle. Through five starts (31.1 innings), he’s 3-1 with a 1.15 ERA, 0.51 WHIP, and 28 strikeouts. He’s tossed five straight quality starts to begin his season, with his last appearance being six scoreless frames in a win over the Oakland Athletics.

Tuesday at 9:40 p.m. ET: Nestor Cortes vs. Logan Gilbert

Nestor Cortes pitched into the seventh inning for the second straight start on May 24th. This specific appearance against the Orioles wasn’t as good as the first, though. He allowed four runs on five hits (two homers), two walks, and five strikeouts in six innings. He last faced Seattle in 2022, allowing three runs in six innings while striking out 10 Mariners hitters.

Logan Gilbert has won each of his last two starts and has given up more than two earned runs just once in his last five turns through the rotation. The one time he didn’t, he still just missed a quality start against the Tigers, allowing three runs in 5.2 innings. The Yankees lit up Gilbert in two matchups last year, scoring 13 runs on 17 hits (four homers) in just 9.1 innings with him on the mound.

Wednesday at 9:40 p.m. ET: Clarke Schmidt vs. Luis Castillo

Clarke Schmidt was a hard-luck loser on May 25th against Baltimore, allowing just one run on five hits, two walks, and four strikeouts in five innings. He’s allowed just three earned runs over his last 10 frames pitched, as well.

Luis Castillo is feeling good thanks to dominating the A’s and Pirates. After allowing seven runs (five earned) in five innings to the Red Sox on May 16th, he held Pittsburgh and Oakland scoreless over a combined 12 innings. This has included just five hits allowed, four walks, and 18 strikeouts. Castillo faced the Yankees three times in 2022. The right-hander posted a 1.66 ERA with 23 strikeouts across 21.2 innings.

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.