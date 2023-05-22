Ten-time NBA All-Star and former New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony has announced his retirement. Anthony revealed the news in a video posted to his Twitter:

It’s the end of a long, illustrious 19-year NBA career for Anthony. He won a national title at Syracuse before the Denver Nuggets picked him third overall in the famously top-loaded NBA Draft Class of 2003. The top five alone featured Anthony, LeBron James, Chris Bosh, and Dwyane Wade.

Anthony would spend seven-and-a-half years in Denver before the Knicks acquired him in a blockbuster trade. He most recently played for the Lakers last season and also enjoyed a career resurgence with the Portland Trail Blazers. Anthony also spent a year with the Oklahoma City Thunder and a forgettable ten games in Houston.

And though Anthony won his first and only scoring title with the Knicks, his New York tenure remains uninspiring. His being traded here was rife with drama, including a looming threat from the then-New Jersey Nets. Cue James Dolan entering negotiations, and all hell broke loose.

Granted, the Knicks got their man, but at the cost of gutting a popular roster. Even worse, veteran executive Donnie Walsh was forced out and the front office descended back into chaos. The Knicks made the playoffs twice in his six-and-a-half seasons.

Put it all together and how do we define Carmelo Anthony as a New York Knick? He had one good season in 2012-13 that was unfortunately a flash in the pan. All too often he tried to be a superstar when in reality, Anthony was simply a scorer. He could rebound well enough but couldn’t defend or distribute.

Even so, Anthony was still one of the better talents of his generation and made six All-NBA teams. He never won a ring, but so did plenty of greats.

At some point, he’ll be able to call himself a Hall of Famer.