Veteran Mets hurler Max Scherzer knows just how strict MLB umpires are being this year when it comes to doing foreign substance checks. But that apparently expands to the minor leagues. According to the rules, the Syracuse Mets’ pitching staff is just full of cheaters.

I’m joking here a little bit, but I don’t think we’ve seen one team get a pitcher tossed for sticky substances on consecutive days. That has to be some sort of record, and one that nobody wants to be a part of.

The first ejection came on Wednesday. Dylan Bundy was through three innings against Norfolk and had allowed two runs on four hits, two walks, and two strikeouts before getting sent to the showers.

Dylan Bundy was ejected from tonight's game for Triple-A Syracuse after the umpires checked his glove for sticky substances. pic.twitter.com/rASL5CiT8U — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 17, 2023

Through six starts in Triple-A since joining the Mets organization, Bundy owns a 10.08 ERA and 1.96 WHIP. So, whatever he got ejected for, it’s not working.

The second occurrence happened on Thursday afternoon, as Syracuse was once again facing Norfolk. But this time, Eric Orze didn’t even get a chance to toe the slab. He was checked before taking the mound and was promptly ejected, much to the displeasure of his teammates:

Eric Orze has been ejected for Triple-A Syracuse after a sticky substance check from the umpires Dylan Bundy was ejected yesterday for the same reason pic.twitter.com/GiyoKERjeR — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 18, 2023

Orze was selected by the Mets in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB Draft. He posted a 5.13 ERA through 47.1 innings in Triple-A last season. So far in 2023, he owns an 8.62 ERA and 1.72 WHIP through 15.2 innings of work.

So, once again — whatever the umpires are finding on the hands of these guys, it’s not working all that well.

