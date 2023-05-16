Aaron Judge sent this one to the moon 🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/zmf1wzjx1X — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 17, 2023

Aaron Judge’s beef with the Blue Jays continued in Tuesday’s game. In the seventh inning, Judge launched a two-run home run to center field.

Statcast measured it at 448 feet with an exit velocity of 113.1 mph.

This is Judge’s third home run of the series and second long shot to center. On Monday, he hit a 462-foot homer in a two-home run effort (and set the sports world into a tizzy with ridiculous cheating insinuations).

The Yankees lead 5-3 in the eighth inning.