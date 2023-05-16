Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge’s beef with the Blue Jays continued in Tuesday’s game. In the seventh inning, Judge launched a two-run home run to center field.

Statcast measured it at 448 feet with an exit velocity of 113.1 mph.

This is Judge’s third home run of the series and second long shot to center. On Monday, he hit a 462-foot homer in a two-home run effort (and set the sports world into a tizzy with ridiculous cheating insinuations).

The Yankees lead 5-3 in the eighth inning.

Josh Benjamin
Josh Benjamin has been a staff writer at ESNY since 2018. He has had opinions about everything, especially the Yankees and Knicks. He co-hosts the “Bleacher Creatures” podcast and is always looking for new pieces of sports history to uncover, usually with a Yankee Tavern chicken parm sub in hand.

