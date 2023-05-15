Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge continues to hit the ball well since returning from the injured list last week. The reigning AL MVP has two solo home runs tonight as his Yankees face the rival Blue Jays in Toronto.

Judge’s second home run came in the eighth inning and was an absolute tape measure shot to dead center. Statcast measured it at 462 feet with an exit velocity of 114.9 mph. It made the score 7-0.

Judge also hit a solo home run to right-center in the first inning:

The Yankees currently lead the Blue Jays 7-1 in the eighth inning.

Josh Benjamin
Josh Benjamin has been a staff writer at ESNY since 2018. He has had opinions about everything, especially the Yankees and Knicks. He co-hosts the “Bleacher Creatures” podcast and is always looking for new pieces of sports history to uncover, usually with a Yankee Tavern chicken parm sub in hand.

