Aaron Judge continues to hit the ball well since returning from the injured list last week. The reigning AL MVP has two solo home runs tonight as his Yankees face the rival Blue Jays in Toronto.

Judge’s second home run came in the eighth inning and was an absolute tape measure shot to dead center. Statcast measured it at 462 feet with an exit velocity of 114.9 mph. It made the score 7-0.

🚨 AARON JUDGE WITH A MOONSHOT 🚨

Judge also hit a solo home run to right-center in the first inning:

👨‍⚖️ ALL RISE 👨‍⚖️

The Yankees currently lead the Blue Jays 7-1 in the eighth inning.