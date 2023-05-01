For a while, things were going well for the Yankees. At one point, they were the only MLB team to not lose a series, and even with a growing roster on the injured list, they were making it work.

Things have crashed a burned a bit. Well, as much as they can on May 1st, of course (which isn’t much). Aaron Judge is dealing with a hip issue, the Bombers have lost three straight series, and they come home to Yankee Stadium tied for last in the AL East with a 15-14 record.

You read that right. New York and the Boston Red Sox are currently sharing the basement. They’re both eight games behind the 23-6 Tampa Bay Rays. Phew. The Yankees get their second matchup of 2023 with the Cleveland Guardians starting on Monday, this time in the Bronx. Here’s what the probable pitching matchups look like.

Monday at 7:05 p.m. ET: Domingo German vs. Cal Quantrill

Domingo German has given the Yankees some length in his last three starts, going at least six innings in each appearance. However, after that 11-strikeout gem vs. the Twins, the right-hander has allowed 10 runs in his past 12 frames. He faced Cleveland earlier this year, lasting just three innings in an eventual 3-2 loss. German allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits but also included five walks.

After a rough season debut, Cal Quantrill twirled three straight starts of at least five innings and three or fewer earned runs. That ended in his last start against the Rockies. He allowed five runs on eight hits in 3.1 innings. He owns a career 3.38 ERA against the Yankees in four appearances. Just one of those was a start, though (10.2 total innings).

Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. ET: Gerrit Cole vs. Tanner Bibee

How good has Gerrit Cole been this season, you ask? Well, he allowed two runs in 6.2 innings during his last start. He earned his sixth win of the year despite watching his ERA rise to 1.11. Cole struck out just three Guardians in his last appearance against Cleveland at Progressive Field earlier this year. He still got the win after tossing seven innings of two-run, five-hit ball.

Tanner Bibee will be making his second career MLB start. His first one wasn’t so bad, either. He allowed one run on six hits, no walks, and eight strikeouts in 5.2 innings against the Rockies, earning the win. The 2021 MLB Draftee had a 1.76 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 15.1 Triple-A innings before getting the call.

Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. ET: Clarke Schmidt vs. Shane Bieber

After failing to complete more than four innings in any of his first four starts, Clarke Schmidt has thrown at least five frames in each of his last two. He’s compiled 16 strikeouts and just two walks in his last 10.2 innings of work, which is great. Unfortunately, his last start in Texas also included five runs allowed on 10 hits. He allowed three runs on six hits in four innings during his last appearance against the Guardians earlier this season.

Shane Bieber has pitched into at least the sixth inning in all six of his starts so far this year. His ERA stands at a respectable 3.11, yet Cleveland is 2-4 in his starts. That’s how things are going for the 13-15 Guardians right now. Bieber beat the Yankees on April 10th by tossing seven innings and allowing two runs on five hits, three walks, and four strikeouts.

