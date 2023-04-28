The Yankees continued their road trip at Globe Life Park on Thursday night, kicking off a four-game series against the Texas Rangers. Most Yankee fans are holding their breath after Aaron Judge exited the game early with hip discomfort, though.

It’s hopefully nothing serious. But while we wait for any updates, check out this cool gesture by the Rangers.

We all know about the record-breaking year Aaron Judge put together for the Bombers in 2022. It included 62 home runs, which is a new single-season American League record. The wait between no. 61 and 62 was excruciating for just about everyone. Judge tied Roger Maris’ record on September 28th. He then went homer-less for five games before going deep in the nightcap of a doubleheader in Texas against the Rangers on October 4th.

The organization decided to honor the momentous occasion by putting a plaque in the area where the ball landed:

There’s a plaque in Texas where Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run (via @Hagerstown_) pic.twitter.com/Xftimbi2QT — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 28, 2023

That’s a pretty cool gesture by the Rangers. And also, Globe Life Park is still reasonably new — it opened in 2020. This is probably one of the first monumental moments (if not the first) that have happened since the park began hosting MLB games.

So, for any Yankee fans that live within driving distance, this has suddenly become a destination for more than just watching a game. The same can be said for any fans making those baseball bucket list trips. This is an area of the stadium that needs to be checked out at some point before exiting the gates.

This park will always hold a special place in Judge’s heart for all the obvious reasons. And for right now, that record-breaking homer is the only one he’s hit in eight career games at the Rangers’ new home.

