The contract negotiations between outfielder Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates have been a roller coaster of emotions for Yankees fans. Will the Buccos actually lock him up for the foreseeable future? Will there be no chance for general manager Brian Cashman to land his white whale?

Depending on the week, the answers to those questions vary. At the start of the offseason, Reynolds requested a trade. That’ll happen when two sides are about $50 million apart in extension negotiations. But then Pittsburgh didn’t trade him. It didn’t seem like they were even close to making a deal.

And then all of a sudden, Reynolds and the Pirates met in the middle on money. Reynolds and his camp were looking for $120 million. Pittsburgh countered with a seven-year, $100 million offer that’d start after the 2023 season. At the last second, Reynolds’ agent asked for an opt-out after the fourth year, which Pittsburgh is very much against. They also asked for a no-trade clause, which was initially rejected.

But now? It sounds like Reynolds and the Pirates are finding a way to meet in the middle again. Here’s a recent report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post:

The Pirates have kept trying to work on that $100 million, seven-year extension with star center fielder Bryan Reynolds since a disagreement over an opt-out held up that potential deal — Reynolds’ side wanted one after four years, the Pirates said no.

The Pirates also at first declined a no-trade request, but it’s believed they may be willing to offer at least a limited no-trade.

Based on his family situation (he has two young kids) and personal preference (he apparently doesn’t like the glitz and glamor of bigger cities), Reynolds wants some control over his future. Pittsburgh is off to a surprising 13-7 start, but it’s still the Pirates. They haven’t exactly built up a reputation for holding onto star players and really trying hard to win.

When given an opportunity to talk about his contract/trade situation, Reynolds did everything possible to avoid it. So, it seems pretty clear that in an ideal world, he’d like to stay right where he is at PNC Park with the Pirates. If he is granted a limited no-trade clause, you’d have to assume the Yankees would be one of the teams on that list.

Unless there’s another unexpected hiccup right before the finish line, it seems like the Yankees’ wait to acquire Reynolds will be for nothing. That doesn’t mean they still can’t trim the fat off their roster, though.

