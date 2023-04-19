max scherzer mets
Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer is taking an early shower after his start on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. It wasn’t because of his performance, though — it was because of his glove and what was on his hands.

After getting into and out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning, the right-hander settled in, lasting three scoreless innings while allowing one hit, two walks, and three strikeouts. The umpires apparently asked Scherzer to change his glove at some point throughout his start. It lead to a heated conversation between innings, which ultimately led to his ejection.

Here’s a look at the “conversation” the Mets‘ ace had on the field before getting the hook:

As SNY’s Steve Gelbs says in the below video, we’ll likely hear plenty from Scherzer once the game is complete. Gelbs was down near field level when the ordeal occurred, and it sounds like the umpires had an issue with what they believe was a foreign substance on his hand:

Brandon Nimmo got the Mets on the board in the top of the fifth inning with a two-run homer. Gelbs was still near New York’s dugout, and it sounds like they’re taking what happened to Scherzer personally:

Hopefully, they can ride that momentum to a series victory. And then, we’ll find out what the hell actually went on during Scherzer’s postgame media availability.

