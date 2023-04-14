The Mets are on a tear to commence the weekend series against the Oakland Athletics.

In the series opener Friday night, Oakland starting pitcher James Kaprielian walked five Mets (four in a row) in the top of the second inning. This led to New York taking a 2-0 lead, and Francisco Lindor subsequently blew the doors open.

With the bases loaded, the star shortstop smacked his sixth career grand slam to right-centerfield. The home run gave the Mets a 6-0 lead in only the second frame.

It’s Lindor’s third home run of the young season and second in two games. He smacked a solo home run in the Mets’ 5-2 win over the Padres on Wednesday.