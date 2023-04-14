Apr 14, 2023; Oakland, California, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) stretching before the start of the game against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets are on a tear to commence the weekend series against the Oakland Athletics.

In the series opener Friday night, Oakland starting pitcher James Kaprielian walked five Mets (four in a row) in the top of the second inning. This led to New York taking a 2-0 lead, and Francisco Lindor subsequently blew the doors open.

With the bases loaded, the star shortstop smacked his sixth career grand slam to right-centerfield. The home run gave the Mets a 6-0 lead in only the second frame.

It’s Lindor’s third home run of the young season and second in two games. He smacked a solo home run in the Mets’ 5-2 win over the Padres on Wednesday.

-Follow ESNY - Elite Sports NY on Google News to keep up with the latest New York sports news.

Ryan Honey
Ryan Honey is a staff writer and host of the Wide Right Podcast.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR