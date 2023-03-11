New York Yankees outfield prospect Jasson Dominguez continued his great spring training with another home run on Saturday.

Facing Phillies righty Connor Brogdon, Dominguez sent one into the right field bleachers at Steinbrenner Field. It was his fourth longball of the spring and tied the game 3-3.

Jasson Dominguez hits his 4th homer this Spring! pic.twitter.com/q9468Ny9JI — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) March 11, 2023

The 20-year-old Dominguez is batting .421 in spring training and expected to begin the season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. But at this rate, he could very well make his MLB debut this year.