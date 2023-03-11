Oct 26, 2022; Surprise, Arizona, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Jasson Dominguez plays for the Mesa Solar Sox during an Arizona Fall League baseball game at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees outfield prospect Jasson Dominguez continued his great spring training with another home run on Saturday.

Facing Phillies righty Connor Brogdon, Dominguez sent one into the right field bleachers at Steinbrenner Field. It was his fourth longball of the spring and tied the game 3-3.

The 20-year-old Dominguez is batting .421 in spring training and expected to begin the season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. But at this rate, he could very well make his MLB debut this year.

Josh Benjamin
Josh Benjamin has been a staff writer at ESNY since 2018. He has had opinions about everything, especially the Yankees and Knicks. He co-hosts the “Bleacher Creatures” podcast and is always looking for new pieces of sports history to uncover, usually with a Yankee Tavern chicken parm sub in hand.

