The right call was made in the end, and it did not cost the Yankees a getaway game win over the Guardians. But still … what the eff?

Here’s a rundown of the controversial overturned double play that turned into two Cleveland runs in the first inning, as well as explanations and reactions from all involved following the Bombers’ 4-3 victory.

The sequence of events. Center fielder Aaron Hicks appeared to make a diving catch with one out in the bottom of the first and runners on second and third. He then threw to second base for what appeared to be an inning-ending double play.

Replay made it clear Hicks had trapped the ball against the turf on a bounce. But the Guardians did not appear to challenge the play within the 15 seconds they are granted with baseball’s new timing rules. The teams then left the field. And then the umpires conferenced and initiated a challenge review — seemingly giving the Guardians a nudge to ask for one after their window had expired. The play was then overturned, taking two outs off the board and giving the Guardians a run with two men still on base.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone went ballistic and was ejected, arguing Guardians manager Terry Francona had never challenged. But the overturn stood. The Guardians then tacked on another run that inning after a lengthy delay due to the crew’s deliberations, Boone’s protesting and time for the umpires to speak to Francona.

What Boone said. “They conferred and then after they conferred, they go to them for the challenge,” he said, via NJ.com. “I just think it completely bailed them out. I disagree still. We’ve been told all winter and all spring that we have to be ready. … Obviously you can feel the emotion in the building. … They got the play right, I will say that. but there’s no way — no way — that the environment did not create, in my opinion, the end result.”

What Francona said. He called it a “weird, weird play,” but indicated to reporters he did not challenge the call. Francona than oddly claimed the Yankees had challenged the play (they did not, and why would they?) and that then opened the door for the Guardians to have it looked at.

