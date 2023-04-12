Aaron Hicks had a good night. The embattled outfielder started, notched two hits, scored two runs and the Yankees steamrolled the Guardians, 11-2, on Tuesday in Cleveland.

And then the world was reminded why the Bombers need to do the merciful thing and move Hicks out off town as soon as possible. From NJ.com after the game:

[Hicks] was asked about how he’s coping mentally after being a regular (starter) for years.

Looking uncomfortable, Hicks responded, “I’m just waiting for opportunities to play. When I get the opportunities, I try to make the most out of them. That’s pretty much where I’m at.”

After that, Hicks was asked if he’s talked to management about working a trade, which would be a fresh start – and maybe more playing time – elsewhere.

“That’s a random question,” Hicks responded with a chuckle.

Interesting answer … and it wasn’t a no.

“I’m here to play,” Hicks added. “That’s what I’m here for. I’m here to play. I’m here to play baseball. Know what I mean?”

Are we really going to do this two or three times a week until the trade deadline at the end of July? And no, this was almost assuredly not the beginning of a Hicks revival. Joey Gallo had two hits on April 11 last season, too.

There is no reason for the Yankees to continue to torture Hicks, and themselves, with this charade. They don’t have a use for him, he is not going to turn it around her and the boos and uncomfortable questions will not subside. When Harrison Bader is ready to come off the injured list, that has to be the end of the road.

Trade Hicks somewhere he can play every day without much scrutiny. Or eat the remainder of his contract and designate him for assignment. Enough is enough.

