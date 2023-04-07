Life is pretty good right now if you’re the Yankees. Sure, they’re not 6-0 like the Tampa Bay Rays, but winning two straight series with a 4-2 record is a great outcome for the first homestand of the year.

New York will now embark on a six-game road trip that’ll begin at Camden Yards against the Orioles. Here’s what the probable pitching matchups look like at the moment.

As you can see, there are still some announcements to be made. Once they happen, we’ll update this article.

Friday at 3:05 p.m. ET: Clarke Schmidt (we think) vs. Dean Kremer

The Yankees haven’t officially announced a starter yet for Friday afternoon’s matchup. Our own Josh Benjamin thinks Clarke Schmidt will get the nod. Here’s what he had to say about his first start:

Schmidt’s new cutter looked good and his pitch mix generated some whiffs. His real problem was laboring with 32 pitches in the second inning and fatigue hit early. A rough game from umpire Andy Fletcher didn’t help either (here’s his Ump scorecard for proof).

Dean Kremer proved to be a valuable piece of Baltimore’s rotation last year. He posted a 3.23 ERA and 1.25 WHIP across 125.1 innings. His first start of 2023 against the Red Sox didn’t go well, though. He allowed five runs on six hits (two homers), one walk, and three strikeouts. In 28.2 career innings against the Yankees, Kremer owns a 5.34 ERA and 1.43 WHIP.

Saturday at 7:05 p.m. ET: Nestor Cortes vs. Cole Irvin

Nestor Cortes was solid in his season debut in the Bronx against the Phillies on Monday. He allowed just one run while scattering seven hits with no walks and three strikeouts. The left-hander also ended his night by making a crucial defensive play to bail out Franchy Cordero.

In six games (three starts) at Camden Yards, Nasty Nestor has a 1.64 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 22 innings.

Cole Irvin is making his second start as an Oriole after getting acquired from the Oakland Athletics in the offseason. He’ll hope things go smoother than they did against Boston. He took the loss after surrendering six runs on eight hits, two walks, and four strikeouts in four innings.

Irvin has made just one prior appearance against the Yankees in his career. It was a seven-inning start where he allowed five runs on six hits (two homers), one walk, and five strikeouts.

Sunday at 1:35 p.m. ET: Domingo German vs. TBD

Domingo German’s 2023 debut was an extension of the rough spring he had on the mound in Florida. The right-hander couldn’t complete five innings while surrendering four runs on four hits, including two homers. This is a good spot for him to get right again, though.

He’s performed well against the Orioles in the past, especially at Camden Yards. German owns a 1.88 ERA and 0.83 WHIP with four wins in four starts (24 innings) in Baltimore.

The Orioles have yet to announce a starter for the series finale at Camden Yards.

