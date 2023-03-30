Opening Day is always exciting. It’s a little extra exciting for Yankees fans this year, though. After all, nobody knew if Aaron Judge would be back with the club after the 2022 season concluded. And for a few moments in December, it looked like he was headed to the San Francisco Giants.

But that was Arson Judge, not Aaron. A big thanks to Jon Heyman of the New York Post for sharing one of the funniest typos you’ll ever see on MLB Twitter.

As if losing him in free agency wasn’t bad enough, Giants fans now have to start 2023 watching him face their team in the Bronx. One fan is ready for the game and is hoping San Francisco’s biggest offseason acquisition is in the lineup:

This is just terrific. Sure, not getting Judge to the Giants was a huge bummer for San Francisco fans. But at least this person found a way to have fun with it. The jersey itself looks pretty legit, so it seems like they had it custom-made.

I’m not sure I’d drop that much money on a jersey for a fictional character. But hey, hardcore baseball fans are a different breed. You have to admire the dedication here.

MORE ON ESNY:

• ESNY’s 2023 MLB Preview: Mets are ready to make more noise

• ESNY’s 2023 MLB Preview: Yankees continue their championship quest

• Giants are wielding their Saquon Barkley leverage

• Yankees could get rewarded in MLB Draft by promoting Anthony Volpe

• It’s time for Giants to move on from Odell Beckham Jr. reunion dream

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.