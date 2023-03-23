Yogi Berra is a beloved Yankee, even to those who never saw him play.

Another former Yankee, Reggie Jackson, reinforced that when he was interviewed on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” on Wednesday. Jackson made the appearance to promote his new documentary “Reggie,” which debuts on Amazon Prime on Friday.

The legendary shock jock asked the Hall of Famer about his experience with Berra, who was a Yankees coach during Jackson’s time with the team. Sure enough, Mr. October did not disappoint.

Jackson shared two stories, the first of which is classic, basic Yogi. The two were getting dressed ahead of an Old Timers game, along with Whitey Ford. Jackson asked the two if they stayed in “first class” hotels as players.

Of course, the great Berra did not disappoint. He loved the St. Regis in Chicago, but not their towels. Why? Because they were too thick to pack in his suitcase!

Jackson shared yet another Berra story, also from Old Timer’s Day. He and Berra were lined up on the foul line for the national anthem. Beforehand, the Yankees did their usual “in memoriam” segment for people tied to the organization who passed away the previous year.

Sure enough, Berra kept elbowing Jackson in the ribs, and Jackson eventually asked what he wanted.

Yogi’s response: “Boy, you know, I hope I never see my name up there!”

Berra died in 2015, but his legacy lives on. Jackson knows it and so does every baseball fan. Was he naturally this quirky or was it an act? It doesn’t matter. He’s Yogi Berra and his word is law.

The list of “Yogi-isms” runs long. It ain’t over till it’s over. Pair up in threes. My personal favorite: When you come to a fork in the road, take it!

Jackson was a polarizing figure, especially as a Yankee, but even he could appreciate Berra. Some people just stay with you and in a few years, Jackson might join that group too.

