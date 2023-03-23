As I sit here and write this, MLB’s 2023 Opening Day festivities are one week away. The Mets will be getting their year started in Miami against the Marlins. Meanwhile, the Yankees will head north to the Bronx and welcome the San Francisco Giants to town.

With the regular season on the horizon, each New York club has high expectations for 2023. After both making the postseason last year for the first time since 2015, MLB standings projections are expecting the same result once Game 162 is in the books.

Heck, even Baseball Prospectus’ PECOTA projections like the idea of a Subway Series potentially coming to fruition. That’d be pretty sweet if you ask us.

Of course, to reach the playoffs and make a deep October run, teams need contributions from all areas of their respective rosters. In addition to that, though, they’ll need their top-tier players to provide top-tier results.

Which Mets and Yankees players are among MLB’s top 100 players in 2023? ESPN released their rankings on Thursday. Unsurprisingly, both NYC baseball teams were well represented.

Mets players in ESPN’s Top 100

The Amazins only had one player rank within the top 20, and nobody was in the top 10. But still, they finished with seven players included on this list:

Francisco Lindor, 17th

Justin Verlander, 22nd

Max Scherzer, 27th

Pete Alonso, 29th

Jeff McNeil, 57th

Brandon Nimmo, 68th

Starling Marte, 86th

Yankees players in ESPN’s Top 100

You knew the reigning American League MVP would be near the top of the list, but who joined him? As it turns out, three members of the Yankees rotation are also included:

Aaron Judge, 3rd

Gerrit Cole, 19th

Carlos Rodon, 34th

Nestor Cortes, 75th

Other notable players and thoughts

Impending free agent Shohei Ohtani was ranked as the top player in baseball. Honestly, how could he not be after the performance he just provided during the World Baseball Classic? As long as he doesn’t sign an extension, he’ll likely be an intriguing player both the Yankees and Mets will have varying levels of interest in this winter.

Former Met and current Texas Ranger ace, Jacob deGrom, checks in at 44th overall. Current Yankee outfield trade target Bryan Reynolds is ranked 62nd as he prepares to start this season with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Of the 100 players listed in this project, a total of 43 (!) play in either the National League or American League East. For those who don’t want to do the math at home, that leaves us with 32 players in either of MLB’s eastern divisions who don’t suit up for the Mets or Yankees.

This should be a fun year of baseball.

Matt Musico can be reached at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.