MLB’s Opening Day is right around the corner. While Mets third baseman David Wright hasn’t suited up for a big-league game since September 2018, you can still watch him get on the field. In a video game.

MLB The Show is adding several legends that you can play with in this year’s game. There’s a little New York flavor with a couple of NYC’s most popular players since the turn of the century included: Wright and Derek Jeter.

Check it out:

🤯⚾We ain’t joking around with these new Legends in #MLBTheShow 23! Who are you most excited to play as? Pre-order now: https://t.co/lZzPVMClPK #OwnTheShow pic.twitter.com/604zaAdZ3a — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) March 20, 2023

I’m still in awe of how crazy video game graphics are these days. I still think about how terrible they were for MLB 2K5 (AKA the best video game ever created) and compare it to the present day. Watching Jeter do his patented jump throw looked as if it was a real highlight of him getting the job done.

It was revealed a little while ago that Jeter was going to be the Collectors’ Edition cover athlete. So, him being one of the legends you can play as isn’t a surprise. However, it’s cool to see Wright, a bunch of Negro League stars, and other stars from MLB’s recent past added. Like, I’m irrationally excited to hit some tanks with Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire. Aren’t you?

But if you’re missing David Wright, this is a great opportunity to see him on your screen again. You’d have to assume his two-year-old son will force him to buy the game since he loves watching highlights of Wright on YouTube. The game will officially be released on March 28th. Mark your calendars accordingly.

