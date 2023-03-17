You can’t make this up, folks. It’s been barely a day since learning the Mets had lost Edwin Diaz for the year with a knee injury. Now, Brandon Nimmo has exited Friday’s Grapefruit League game with an injury of his own.

Time to wrap all the Mets players in bubble wrap until Opening Day. We obviously don’t know the extent of Nimmo’s injury yet. However, he was in obvious pain and needed to limp heavily to get himself off the field.

Brandon Nimmo limps off the field after an awkward slide into second base: pic.twitter.com/2tiyghvC1o — SNY (@SNYtv) March 17, 2023

So far, all we know is that the Mets have classified it as ankle soreness. He’ll undergo more tests on Saturday.

Nimmo only made his spring debut over the weekend. So, he’s been partaking in games for literally less than a week. He was supposed to represent Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic but withdrew because he wanted to avoid injury as much as possible.

For critics of the WBC, this is proof that injuries can happen anywhere. Which we already knew, but that’s a debate for another day.

Signing any player to a long-term deal has its risks. For Brandon Nimmo, though, one of the things he wanted to do was continue shedding that “injury-prone” label. Outside of 2022, the only other time he played in 140-plus games was in 2018.

He very well could be fine in what looks like another freak injury. Or maybe not — it’s anyone’s guess at the moment. Either way, the collective blood pressure of Mets Twitter is not OK right now.

