starling marte mets
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve been waiting nearly a month to see Mets outfielder Starling Marte back in game action. He missed most of the last month-plus of 2022 with a fractured finger. His offseason also wasn’t normal because of core surgery.

The 2022 All-Star was penciled in to get his first taste of Grapefruit League debut. It’s safe to say he’s made it count. Marte finished things with a bang by slugging this two-run homer:

The right-handed hitter stepped up to the plate for his initial at-bat in the first inning. It resulted in this line drive double down the left-field line:

It’s like the dude has been hitting all winter. But in reality, he didn’t see a live pitch until stepping foot on the field in Port St. Lucie last month.

There’s no way to overstate how important Marte is to the Mets’ lineup heading into 2023. When he hit the injured list in September with that fractured finger, his presence was immediately missed. Who knows how things would’ve finished for New York if he wasn’t on the shelf?

Manager Buck Showalter mostly penciled Starling Marte into the second spot of the lineup last year behind fellow outfielder, Brandon Nimmo. Speaking of him, Nimmo is possibly making his spring debut this weekend. It’ll be nice to start seeing these two set the table at the top again on a daily basis.

Matt Musico can be reached at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.

-Follow ESNY - Elite Sports NY on Google News to keep up with the latest New York sports news.

Matt Musico
Matt Musico is an editor for ESNY. He’s been writing about baseball and the Mets for the past decade. His work has been featured on numberFire, MetsMerized Online, Bleacher Report, and Yahoo! Sports.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR