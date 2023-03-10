The injuries just keep mounting up for the Yankees. First, it was Frankie Montas, then it was Tommy Kahnle, Lou Trivino, and Carlos Rodon. And now, it appears we need to add center fielder Harrison Bader to that list.

Amid the hullabaloo surrounding Rodon’s injury, it was also reported that Bader had an issue with his left oblique. That issue is a strain, which officially puts his immediate future in doubt. That’s exactly what manager Aaron Boone said regarding Opening Day. As we all know with these types of injuries, though, they don’t usually resolve quickly.

General manager Brian Cashman also said New York is still waiting to hear back from the team doctor about this injury, per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty.

This is unfortunate for several reasons. After New York acquired him via trade at the deadline last summer, plantar fasciitis prevented him from making his team debut until September. But then he acted like Babe Ruth during the postseason (thanks to an assist from Pete Alonso).

The impending absence of Harrison Bader also puts a strain on the Yankees’ outfield alignment. FanGraphs’ Roster Resource now lists Aaron Judge in center, Aaron Hicks in left, and Oswaldo Cabrera in right. This is where it’d be great if depth signings like Rafael Ortega or Willie Calhoun continue to step up throughout the remainder of Grapefruit League action.

Could it open a pathway for prospect Jasson Dominguez to break camp in the big leagues? After all, he’s impressed and already has three home runs this spring. Probably not based on recent comments, but hey, you never know. There are just under three weeks left until Opening Day. A lot can happen between now and then.

