New York Yankees outfield prospect Jasson Dominguez continued his torrid spring training on Wednesday. The 20-year-old launched a three-run home run to right-center in the Yankees’ 11-7 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

The sound off the bat of Jasson Dominguez WOW pic.twitter.com/Mjqulk8ipS — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) March 9, 2023

Dominguez has appeared in eight games and hit .438 with three home runs, seven RBI, and a 1.526 OPS. He’s expected to begin the season in the minors, but could make his Bronx debut sooner than we think.