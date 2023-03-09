Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees outfield prospect Jasson Dominguez continued his torrid spring training on Wednesday. The 20-year-old launched a three-run home run to right-center in the Yankees’ 11-7 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

Dominguez has appeared in eight games and hit .438 with three home runs, seven RBI, and a 1.526 OPS. He’s expected to begin the season in the minors, but could make his Bronx debut sooner than we think.

-Follow ESNY - Elite Sports NY on Google News to keep up with the latest New York sports news.

Josh Benjamin
Josh Benjamin has been a staff writer at ESNY since 2018. He has had opinions about everything, especially the Yankees and Knicks. He co-hosts the “Bleacher Creatures” podcast and is always looking for new pieces of sports history to uncover, usually with a Yankee Tavern chicken parm sub in hand.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR