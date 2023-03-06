Oh, how the mighty have fallen. When the Mets hired him to be their next manager ahead of the 2018 season, Mickey Callaway seemed to be part of the next wave of young skippers in the game.

About five years later, it appears he now works for Berkshire Hathaway, which is a realty company. A big hat tip to Mets Legends, who uncovered it:

Apparently Mickey Callaway is a realtor now. pic.twitter.com/PCSu3iqvYs — Mets Legends (@MetsLegends) March 6, 2023

Callaway had an unspectacular MLB career, spending parts of five seasons in the majors and accumulating a lifetime 6.27 ERA. However, he made a name for himself as Cleveland’s pitching coach between 2013 and 2017 before managing the Mets starting in 2018.

The club started hot that season, with a 12-2 record in New York’s first 14 games. Things went downhill pretty quickly, though. The Mets finished 77-85 that year and followed it up with an 86-76 mark in 2019 before he was given his pink slip.

Callaway landed with the Angels as their pitching coach in 2020. He didn’t last more than one season after it was revealed that he was a serial sexual harasser. I mean, you don’t get a nickname like “D–k pic Mick” by just minding your own business, you know.

He couldn’t find a job in Major League Baseball after getting put on the ineligible list, so he landed a managerial gig in the Mexican Baseball League. Callaway got canned from that job at the end of May during the 2022 season, though.

As you can see from the above picture, he lists Berkshire Hathaway as his employer in his Facebook profile, which appears to be legit. He can also be found on the company’s website, although there’s no headshot there.

Someone call the direct line and let us know if it’s really him.

Matt Musico can be reached at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.