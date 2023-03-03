Spring training is meant for MLB clubs in Florida and Arizona to appropriately prepare for the season ahead. Not only to get players in game shape but to also figure out who will fill out their respective rosters ahead of Opening Day. That’s not all it’s for, though.

With mostly day games and not a ton of traveling (like there is in the regular season, at least), it’s the perfect time for teammates to bond and create some of that coveted clubhouse chemistry. It’s a fun time for lots of players. However, I’m pretty sure it isn’t possible to find someone having as much fun in Spring Training as Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar.

Alright, well, that may be a stretch. I feel a lot more certain saying he’s having the most fun out of any Mets player in Port St. Lucie, though. It doesn’t matter when the camera is on him and whether he knows it or not. He’s either smiling, laughing, or just overall loving life as a big leaguer at all times.

I’m submitting the below 10 tweets as evidence that nobody is having a better time getting ready for the 2023 season than Esky.

Beautiful day for Eduardo Escobar content 😆 (via @SNYtv) pic.twitter.com/Xn652XGNam — La Vida Baseball (@LaVidaBaseball) February 22, 2023

eduardo escobar giving the mark canha girlies the crumbs we've been asking for!!! pic.twitter.com/AfpjPLyHk8 — Helen Elizabeth (@hesilf) February 23, 2023

Some ground ball work for Eduardo Escobar and Luis Guillorme: pic.twitter.com/d2oU6Kfim4 — SNY (@SNYtv) February 21, 2023

We mic'd up Eduardo Escobar today and he did not disappoint 😂 @escobardelapica https://t.co/phsSksEXZy pic.twitter.com/CRX4gJK4F4 — SNY (@SNYtv) February 21, 2023

Eduardo Escobar is proud of his photography 😂📸@escobardelapica pic.twitter.com/CQ0UGGJTdf — SNY (@SNYtv) March 2, 2023

Eduardo Escobar is such a vibe pic.twitter.com/BmCWH3zWv7 — Joe DeMayo (@PSLToFlushing) February 23, 2023

Eduardo Escobar tried to take an extra bag during a mound visit 😂 pic.twitter.com/c1UPBSSf0Y — Shea Station (@shea_station) February 28, 2023

Eduardo Escobar gets the best ride of Spring Training 😂 pic.twitter.com/IFk9impCaj — SNY (@SNYtv) February 22, 2023

Eric Chavez at the end of his pre-game chat with Steve Gelbs: "I just wanna say one thing: I love Eduardo Escobar." I bet he's proud of him for just coming out and saying it. #Mets #LGM — Matt Musico (@mmusico8) March 3, 2023

When news dropped of the Mets agreeing to terms with Escobar two offseasons ago, one of the first things many of us heard was regarding his reputation in the clubhouse. He’s one of those “glue guys” that everyone just loves.

Manager Buck Showalter had heard the same thing before he got a chance to see it in action last year. Here are his comments about it all:

"They love him. He's got a pure heart." Buck Showalter on Eduardo Escobar's impact on the Mets' clubhouse: pic.twitter.com/pKJ5Hczqbp — SNY (@SNYtv) March 3, 2023

If that’s not a ringing endorsement for a player, then I don’t know what is. Obviously, the Mets would love to see Eduardo Escobar bring that same energy and personality to the park every day while performing as he did last September.

His future was in limbo for a few weeks this offseason because of the Carlos Correa contract fiasco. Even if New York was able to make that deal official, I saw a lot of value in keeping him on the roster anyways. But since that didn’t happen, he’ll just need to be mostly looking over his shoulder at Brett Baty.

Either way, we can be certain that whatever happens, he’ll take it in stride and have as much fun as he possibly can along the way. It’s just who he is.

