The New York Knicks beat the rival Miami Heat 122-100 after Julius Randle drilled a clutch three-pointer in the closing seconds. The Knicks’ winning streak was thus extended to eight.

JULIUS RANDLE IS CLUTCH. BANG!!! pic.twitter.com/kLGl72PNSd — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) March 4, 2023

Randle’s heroics happened mere seconds after Tyler Herro’s layup gave the heat the lead. Randle received the ball from Jalen Brunson, fought through the defense, lost the ball, then got it back before taking his shot.

Cue plenty of Knicks fans in Miami-Dade Arena roaring.

The game-winning shot was the icing on the cake for another career night for Julius Randle. He tied his career high with 43 points, including eight three-pointers. Randle also pulled down nine rebounds.

Good things just keep happening for the Knicks. They’ve strengthened their grip on the No. 5 seed in the East and Julius Randle seems unstoppable. So does his teammate Jalen Brunson, who exited with an ankle injury and returned to finish with 25 points and eight assists. Immanuel Quickley also added 21 off the bench.

The Knicks will look to extend their streak to nine when they visit the rival Boston Celtics on Sunday.