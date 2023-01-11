The Carlos Correa circus is over and we have one message for Brett Baty: go out and buy yourself a quality steak dinner.

And while you’re at it, maybe ask owner Steve Cohen for a good-faith, team-friendly contract extension.

OK, fine. Maybe not an extension, but you get the idea. The fact that the Mets were so willing to toss aside a great corner infield prospect in Baty for the oft-injured Correa is ridiculous. Forget that “he’s great when he’s healthy” and think long-term. Was a 12-year, $315 million contract and switching Correa from shortstop to Baty’s third base ever going to be a good idea?

Because in case you missed it, Baty’s got some talent in that left-handed bat of his. He hit .315 with 19 homers and a .943 OPS across Double and Triple-A last year. He struggled on the MLB level, batting .184 in just 11 games before injuring his thumb, but the ceiling is high.

Granted, the Mets definitely could have both kept Baty and signed Correa. Baty’s defense at third is suspect enough that he’s also taken some reps in left field. In fact, if the Mets finalized a deal with Correa, Baty probably would have started the season in Triple-A as a left fielder.

Except the deal fell through thanks to Correa’s balky leg, and he’s now back to the Minnesota Twins and thus their worry. And only for $200 million over six years.

In the meantime, Baty was cleared for baseball activities back in October and should be ready for spring training. The starting third baseman’s job should be his to lose with Correa out of the picture. If anything, maybe manager Buck Showalter will use him and Eduardo Escobar in a platoon.

Anyway, we’ve remembered Brett Baty and what he brings to the table. It never should have been close between him and Correa, and rational heads thankfully prevailed.

