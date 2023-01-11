Mets manager Buck Showalter has spent a lifetime in the game of baseball. He began his managerial career in 1992 with the Yankees. He’s also managed the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, and Baltimore Orioles before landing in Flushing. While he hasn’t watched his team win a World Series yet, he’s made his mark at each stop.

We’re not just talking about his managerial skills, either. You can add his good looks to the long list of ways he’s made an impact during his career.

After steering the Mets to a 101-win campaign in 2022, Showalter won his fourth Manager of the Year Award. He’s won this award for four different teams and in four different decades. Before heading down to Port St. Lucie for the 2023 season, though, Showalter gets to feature another award on his mantle: MLB’s most handsome manager.

WFAN noted that each big-league skipper was evaluated by the Golden Ratio face app, which analyzes a person’s facial symmetry and structure, amongst other things. We don’t know what the exact scale is here, but Showalter’s 8.65 mark was the best in baseball. Rob Thomson of the Philadelphia Phillies came in second at 8.56.

Add that to the National League East rivalry, folks.

In case you were curious, Yankees skipper Aaron Boone finished 13th in the league at 7.53.

Knowing how Showalter operates, it’s valid to question whether he even knows about this honor yet or not. Someone absolutely needs to ask him about it during Spring Training, though. This feels like a prime opportunity for the skipper to use his dry sense of humor to get a laugh out of everyone within earshot.

