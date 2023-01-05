Michael Kay
Mitch Stringer | USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees play-by-play man Michael Kay is “seriously contemplating” stepping away from his daily ESPN radio show, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Extension talks are ongoing, but Kay’s deal expires at the end of September and he seems intent on walking away. Sources say he’s “not bluffing” and Kay will keep his full-time job calling Yankees games on YES. He has been on the air at ESPN for nearly two decades.

“The Michael Kay Show” currently airs on 98.7 ESPN Radio Monday-Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

Josh Benjamin
Josh Benjamin has been a staff writer at ESNY since 2018. He has had opinions about everything, especially the Yankees and Knicks. He co-hosts the “Bleacher Creatures” podcast and is always looking for new pieces of sports history to uncover, usually with a Yankee Tavern chicken parm sub in hand.

