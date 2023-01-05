New York Yankees play-by-play man Michael Kay is “seriously contemplating” stepping away from his daily ESPN radio show, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Extension talks are ongoing, but Kay’s deal expires at the end of September and he seems intent on walking away. Sources say he’s “not bluffing” and Kay will keep his full-time job calling Yankees games on YES. He has been on the air at ESPN for nearly two decades.

“The Michael Kay Show” currently airs on 98.7 ESPN Radio Monday-Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET.