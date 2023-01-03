We’re approaching two weeks since news of the Mets having an issue with Carlos Correa and his physical/medicals hit the internet. With each passing day, it’s been easy for Mets fans to get nervous about the deal potentially falling through.

That’s especially the case because of the weird reporting going on. You know what I’m talking about… like the one saying there’s a “55% chance” of a deal getting done. Or, how about another via Sports Illustrated saying “It’s gonna get done” despite providing a 51-49 chance in the same breath? The lack of actual updates is probably what’s killing people the most.

This situation doesn’t come without precedent, though. The Red Sox and J.D. Martinez needed a week to hammer out altered language for his five-year, $110 million contract in 2018. Correa’s agreed-upon deal with New York is for more than twice that length and $200 million more. Add that in with the holidays, and it’s bound to take a bit.

Now that 2023 is here, a resolution should be coming soon. Or is it imminent? Correa posted the following picture of him and his son on Instagram earlier on Tuesday.

Look at that shirt. Posted on Correa’s IG. pic.twitter.com/S60zTV4Vqx — Michael Mayer (@mikemayer22) January 3, 2023

This is like a smoke signal for Mets fans looking for ways to stay optimistic about his 12-year, $315 million agreement getting finalized. It’s the most direct, yet indirect, way for Correa to communicate with the fan base he’ll likely be playing for.

We obviously can’t hold our hats on what shirt Correa’s toddler is wearing. But, come on, folks — there’s no way he’d put his kid in this shirt and then publicize it on social media if there was legitimate danger of the deal not coming to fruition.

With all this in mind, an official announcement from the Mets saying everything is finalized with Carlos Correa will probably be coming this week. I’d be absolutely shocked if it doesn’t, especially now.

