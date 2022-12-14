The Mets have acquired a bunch of players over the past week or so. You know what that means — these players need to meet the media! That began on Wednesday via Zoom with general manager Billy Eppler. He was joined by David Robertson, Brooks Raley, and Jose Quintana.

This media availability lasted just under a half hour. You can view it in its entirety here, but only a couple of things are worth noting.

There were various questions asked to all four of these dudes. Some of the players discussed how the perception of the Mets has changed with Steve Cohen in charge. (Spoiler alert: it’s really good now.)

As is usually the case with these press conferences, there was nothing Earth-shattering said by those getting introduced. However, it’s typically an opportunity to get some solid sound bites from the GM, manager, or any other executives in attendance. That’s what Eppler provided us with.

Just after the 12-minute mark, he said this:

Look at that grin on his face. He must be having lots of fun steering Cohen’s ship right now.

And sure, this could be in reference to the upcoming press conference for Brandon Nimmo (which is scheduled for Thursday). But Eppler said press conferences, alluding to the fact that there will be more than one discussing the offense.

This jives with reports from Tuesday night (originating from The Athletic) saying the Mets are interested in adding offense. The report mentioned old friend Michael Conforto and J.D. Martinez as a couple of potential options.

After re-signing Nimmo, we had heard rumblings that the Mets didn’t view an offensive addition as a necessity. Then, of course, they inserted themselves into the Carlos Correa sweepstakes at the last minute. Now we’re hearing New York is interested in adding another bat. That was followed by this smirk-filled comment from Eppler during Wednesday’s press conference.

It’s a good time to be a Mets fan, folks. They’re clearly ready to do whatever it takes to win. And even though they’ve spent at record levels, it doesn’t seem like they’ll be standing pat until pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in February.

