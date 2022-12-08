The Mets opened up the checkbook on Thursday night.

The Amazins have re-signed outfielder Brandon Nimmo in a bit of a surprise move, paying up with an eight-year, $162 million deal according to ESPN. And they have also landed veteran reliever David Robertson on a one-year deal worth $10 million as they shore up their bullpen.

Nimmo, a Wyoming native and 2011 first-round pick, is coming off a career year. He had a 130 OPS+ with 16 home runs and 64 runs batted in in 2022. Nimmo had an excellent defensive year as well, including a game-saving catch in late August against the Dodgers that ended up being one of the best plays of the season.

With this new contract, Nimmo is lined up to man the Mets outfield into the next decade, putting him in position to become one of the longest-tenured Mets in franchise history.

While the offseason has a while to go, the Mets have boosted their roster significantly in the wake of losing ace Jacob deGrom; Nimmo and Robertson follow the signings of Justin Verlander and Jose Quintana and the trade for reliever Brooks Raley.