The Mets could very well still be in on Japanese free-agent starting pitcher Kodai Senga. However, they weren’t comfortable waiting around for him to make a decision. That’s especially the case with how the mid-tier starting pitcher market began moving on Tuesday at the Winter Meetings.

I just got done talking about how New York may have to stretch its limits from the standpoint of contract length to get a deal done. With an agreement on a two-year, $26 million deal with Jose Quintana, as reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan, they may not have to. Even if they do for Senga, it’ll feel more like a luxury than a necessity now.

While David Peterson is on the roster, the presence of Quintana gives the Mets a left-handed starting pitcher with a longer big-league track record.

Quintana struggled through some rough years between 2019 and 2021. He never posted an ERA below 4.50 and finished with a 6.43 mark through 63 innings in ’21. But the southpaw bounced back in a big way this past season. During his age-33 campaign, Jose Quintana posted a 2.93 ERA and 1.21 WHIP over 165.2 innings (32 starts). He split his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals, compiling 4.0 fWAR in the process.

This gives New York the second starting pitcher the club was seeking this winter. Quintana will join the likes of Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, and Carlos Carrasco as definites for the Opening Day rotation. At the moment, the final spot could be a competition between Peterson and Tylor Megill. But who knows how the Senga situation will play out?

You’d have to think the Mets will stay involved based on their level of reported interest. Billy Eppler and Co. were probably just not comfortable playing the long game while other mid-tier starting pitcher options got scooped up by other teams.

We can also assume this all but ends any chance of a reunion with Chris Bassitt. The Mets were interested in re-signing the right-hander. But with him wanting a four-year deal, that seemed unlikely in the first place. Now that most of the rotation appears accounted for, New York may no longer be a fit.

Matt Musico can be reached at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.