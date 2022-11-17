julius randle
Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks improved to 2-0 on their western road trip with a 106-103 win over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. The Knicks not only improved to 8-7, but won their first road game in Denver since 2006.

Julius Randle led the Knicks’ strong effort with 34 points, 11 rebounds, and even four steals. Jalen Brunson added 21 points with seven assists and sunk key free throws late in the fourth quarter. Denver clearly missed star center and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, who missed the game due to league health and safety protocols.

The Knicks will look to up their winning streak to three when they play Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Friday. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Josh Benjamin
Josh Benjamin has been a staff writer at ESNY since 2018. He has had opinions about everything, especially the Yankees and Knicks. He co-hosts the “Bleacher Creatures” podcast and is always looking for new pieces of sports history to uncover, usually with a Yankee Tavern chicken parm sub in hand.

