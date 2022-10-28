The Philadelphia Phillies are set to play in the 2022 World Series, which starts Friday in Houston. That hurts for Mets fans, especially since former aces Zack Wheeler and Noah Syndergaard are part of that team. Wheeler did provide a glimmer of hope about Jacob deGrom, though.

Mike Puma of the New York Post was one of a few reporters that caught what the right-handed hurler said to the media on Thursday.

During New York’s final trip to Philadelphia in the middle of August, deGrom and Wheeler apparently chatted in the outfield. Here’s what the former teammate shared about it:

He told me he is happy there…I just think he wants to get compensated for what he’s done.

I don’t think it was the right compensation at the time. I can’t speak for him, it’s a lot of money and it’s life-changing money and I think anybody would have taken that at the time. But at the same time people have seen what he’s done and maybe you can correct it along the way, and this is his chance to correct it.

Wheeler also hopes deGrom doesn’t leave the Mets because he enjoys going head-to-head with him.

Syndergaard chimed in with his thoughts, comparing this situation to Freddie Freeman leaving the Atlanta Braves. According to Puma, Thor would be surprised if deGrom signed elsewhere.

If deGrom didn’t opt out this winter (which won’t happen), he’d be due $30.5 million in 2023. There’d also be a 2024 club option for $32.5 million. Even with an un-deGrom-like end to his abbreviated regular season (3.08 ERA in 64.1 innings), that’s light for his track record. Especially since his current deal includes $52.5 million in deferred money and teammate Max Scherzer just earned a $43.3 million deal from New York last winter.

For Mets fans hoping deGrom stays put, these comments jive with the other context clues we’ve seen.

DeGrom announced in March that he was planning on opting out. But in his next breath, he then said how it’d be cool to finish his career with the Mets. In his end-of-season press conference, general manager Billy Eppler also discussed how New York’s relationship with the ace is positive and everyone’s stance is known.

So if deGrom just wants a raise, it seems like this should get done. Maybe the Mets are reportedly prioritizing Edwin Diaz because they feel confident Jacob deGrom isn’t going anywhere.

We’ll see soon enough. We haven’t gotten a ton of details about the right-hander becoming available this winter. For those wanting him to stay in the Orange and Blue, this is a good sign.

