Vincent Carchietta | USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson continued his big start with the team in Friday’s game against the Bucks.

In Milwaukee, Brunson beat the buzzer right before halftime when he drilled a prayer from 52-feet away. Unfortunately, it was later disallowed.

Milwaukee leads the Knicks 59-53 at the half.


Josh Benjamin
Josh Benjamin has been a staff writer at ESNY since 2018. He has had opinions about everything, especially the Yankees and Knicks. He co-hosts the “Bleacher Creatures” podcast and is always looking for new pieces of sports history to uncover, usually with a Yankee Tavern chicken parm sub in hand.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR