New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson continued his big start with the team in Friday’s game against the Bucks.

In Milwaukee, Brunson beat the buzzer right before halftime when he drilled a prayer from 52-feet away. Unfortunately, it was later disallowed.

JALEN BRUNSON FROM DEEP AT THE BUZZER 🚨 pic.twitter.com/oSZDE7X4fP — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) October 29, 2022

Milwaukee leads the Knicks 59-53 at the half.