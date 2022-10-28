New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson continued his big start with the team in Friday’s game against the Bucks.
In Milwaukee, Brunson beat the buzzer right before halftime when he drilled a prayer from 52-feet away. Unfortunately, it was later disallowed.
JALEN BRUNSON FROM DEEP AT THE BUZZER 🚨 pic.twitter.com/oSZDE7X4fP
— KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) October 29, 2022
Milwaukee leads the Knicks 59-53 at the half.
- CAESARS SPORTSBOOK
UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS
- DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK
FREE $1,050 BONUS
- FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
FREE $1,000 BET
- BETMGM SPORTSBOOK
FREE $1,000 BET
- BARSTOOL SPORTSBOOK
FREE $1,000 BET