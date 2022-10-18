Home NYC Teams New York Yankees

WATCH: Giancarlo Stanton blast gives Yankees early lead in ALDS Game 5

By
James Kratch
-

Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton gave the Bombers an early 3-0 lead with a three-run shot in the first inning Tuesday against the Guardians in Game 5 of the ALDS.

John Sterling’s call on WFAN:

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]

James Kratch
James Kratch is the managing editor of ESNY. He previously worked as a Rutgers and Giants (and Mike Francesa) beat reporter for NJ Advance Media.

