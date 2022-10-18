WATCH: Giancarlo Stanton blast gives Yankees early lead in ALDS Game 5

Giancarlo Stanton 3-run homer.
— ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) October 18, 2022
Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton gave the Bombers an early 3-0 lead with a three-run shot in the first inning Tuesday against the Guardians in Game 5 of the ALDS.
John Sterling’s call on WFAN:
Oh my! It is a STANTONIAN home run! A three-run BLAST into the right center field seats. Giancarlo! Non si puo stopparlo! pic.twitter.com/2ZePbgqncD
— John Sterling Calls (@JSterlingCalls) October 18, 2022
