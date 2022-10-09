Ahead of the postseason, the mere thought of watching Edwin Diaz enter a game at Citi Field with “Narco” blaring through the speakers would give any Mets fan goosebumps. The closer has had a dominant season, and his entrance into games has become a huge event.

That wasn’t the case with New York down 4-0 to the Padres in Game 3 of the Wild Card series when Diaz was summoned in the eighth inning. This usually gets the crowd moving, but the only people who seemed to enjoy it were Padres fans:

4 carreras abajo, en juego de eliminación y viene Edwin Díaz… Puede ser la última vez que escuchemos las trompetas en Citi Field en esta temporada 🎺. pic.twitter.com/vy3Rd7N4ay — ESPN Béisbol ⚾️ (@ESPN_Beisbol) October 10, 2022

This is definitely an awkward situation. Diaz is coming into the game and this is the music he wants to hear. Does he have a backup for moments like this? Well, no — of course not. But since his entrance has made so many waves this year, it hits a little different with the Mets on the brink of being eliminated.

It didn’t help that Diaz allowed the two runners he inherited to score on a Juan Soto single down the third-base line.

The right-hander has put together one of the most dominant relief pitcher seasons in recent memory. He’s due to hit the free-agent market this winter, and there’s a chance he’ll return to New York in 2023 and beyond. But still, after a year where his entrance mostly made the Citi Field crowd go nuts, it’s tough to see the year potentially come to an end in this manner.

