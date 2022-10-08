The Mets are in the midst of fighting for their playoff life in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres. Jacob deGrom threw up six strong innings and got some help from New York’s star players. One of those was shortstop Francisco Lindor.

However, ESPN’s Karl Ravech was having a hard time remembering that. Here he is referring to Lindor as Jose Reyes, which he did multiple times over the course of one particular half-inning.

Did Karl Ravech just called Lindor “Reyes?” pic.twitter.com/jG22so3lnq — MLB on uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUMMLB) October 9, 2022

You’d have to imagine that either his broadcast mates (Eduardo Perez and David Cone) or someone on the production team made sure to correct him behind the scenes. But we didn’t hear any specific correction on the broadcast itself until Lindor led off the bottom of the seventh inning for New York.

How did this mistake happen so many times? Well, Ravech is human and nobody is perfect. One can imagine it’s because the veteran play-by-play man mentioned Reyes earlier in the evening, though.

With Lindor’s first-inning home run, he became the second Mets shortstop ever to hit a dinger in the postseason. He joined Reyes, who did it during the 2006 playoffs. So, the former switch-hitting shortstop was probably in the back of Ravech’s mind, which led to the above moment…multiple times.

