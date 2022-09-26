The new DraftKings NY MNF promo will provide a $150 bonus if a single yard is gained through the air by either the Giants or Cowboys.

To take advantage of this DraftKings NY offer, make a $5 bet on Monday Night Football between the Cowboys and Giants. If there is at least one passing yard in the contest, you will get a $150 reward.

There were some upsets yesterday that reset the narrative to some extent. However, the Philadelphia Eagles maintained their undefeated status with a 24-8 win over Washington. The Giants are the only other team with an unblemished record in the NFC, and they put it on the line tonight. All you have to do is make a small $5 bet on the game, and you get a $150 payout when it settles.

DraftKings NY Rundown

Let’s summarize this opportunity. First, this is an introductory offer that is available to new users only. Secondly, in a real sense, you are getting a $150 guaranteed gift. There is zero possibility that there will not be a single passing yard in the game tonight. This puts the offer in the no-brainer category, because it is nothing more or less than free money.

In addition, there is another very real element in play. You have cash action on the bet that you make to trigger the release of the reward. The minimum bet you have to make to comply with the terms is $5, so a $145 profit is guaranteed.

However, when you are settled in to watch a Monday Night Football game, $5 won’t generate much excitement. If you want to up the stakes, you can do so, and you will be playing with house money. For instance, let’s say that you bet $50 on the Giants. This will generate the bonus, so even if you lose, you will be up $100 at the end of the day.

Lock In the DraftKings NY Special Offer

After that, provide your name, date of birth, email address, and other personal data to establish your account. The final step in this process is the geolocation verification to satisfy gaming regulators.

Thirdly, grab the app so you can bet when you are out and about.

Then, make a deposit using one of several commonly used methods.

Finally, place a bet of $5 or more on the game tonight. Win or lose, you will get a $150 bonus if a passing yard is gained.

Stepped Up Monday Night Football Parlay Offer

This bonus offer is about as good as it gets, it is the first of many special opportunities that will come your way. For example, there is a stepped up parlay offer for tonight’s football game.

When you opt in and play a 3+ leg same game parlay, you get a boosted payout up to 100% if you win. The exact amount depends on the number of legs you have on the parlay.

